UPDATE: Family of missing pilot looking for volunteers for search effort

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The family of missing pilot, 65-year-old Michael Martin, is asking for volunteers to help search for the man last seen on Thursday, Jan. 2.

Nye County suspended their search for Martin on Thursday, Jan. 16, nearly two weeks after beginning their search efforts on Jan. 5.

WATCH NOW: Multiple agencies now joining search for Las Vegas pilot who disappeared during flight

Multiple agencies involved in search for missing pilot

Extensive aerial searches and ground teams turned up no signs of Martin or his aircraft, a 1968 Piper Cherokee.

Family members of Martin have started a GoFundMe page in the hopes of raising reward money for anyone who finds Martin or the plane.

"We are desperate to find him and bring him back home to us. He is a beloved husband, father, brother and friend, and we will not rest until he is found. We will be offering a large reward to any volunteer that is able to locate him," said his daughter, Katie Martin Perry.

Anyone interested in volunteering or donating for the search effort can contact the Martin family at kmart023@gmail.com

Anyone looking to donate to their GoFundMe can click here.