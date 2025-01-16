Nye County suspends search for Michael Martin, missing pilot from Las Vegas

PAHRUMP (KTNV) — The agency leading the search for Michael Martin, a local pilot last seen on Jan. 2, is suspending its efforts.

The Nye County Sheriff's Office announced the update Thursday morning in a social media post.

"Over the last 2 weeks, the NCSO along with Nevada National Guard, FAA, Civil Air Patrol and numerous other agencies have been searching the areas where the aircraft was last seen on radar or cellular phone service," sheriff's officials stated.

Nye County's search efforts began on Jan. 5, when the sheriff's office received reports of a missing/overdue aircraft piloted by Martin, 65.

Martin's family members tell Channel 13 he routinely took a short flight on his lunch break to relax and clear his head. They say he took off from North Las Vegas Airport on Jan. 2 and has not been seen since.

WATCH: Abel Garcia talks to members of the Martin family about the pilot's disappearance

Las Vegas family on pilot who disappeared during flight: 'It's a big mystery'

Searchers have used drones, fixed wing aircraft, helicopters and vehicles in the search for Martin, as well as patrolling on foot, officials wrote on Thursday.

"Hundreds of man-hours have been committed to locating the pilot and aircraft with no results," they stated. "Today, the difficult decision was made to suspend the search for Michael and his plane."

Nye County officials pledged to continue to follow any leads if new information comes to their attention in Martin's case.

"Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with Michael's family," they wrote.