MISSING: LVMPD asks for help in locating Jamari Thorns, last seen near S. University Center Dr.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Missing Persons Detail is asking for the public's assistance in locating 10-year-old Jamari Thorns who was last seen on Saturday near the 4000 block of University Center Drive.

Thorns was least seen wearing an ombre dark blue to light grey and white puffy jacket with a "NASA" patch on the right pocket, an unknown colored shirt, and stone washed jeans.

Police said Thorns might be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

Hospitals were asked by police to check registries for Thorns.

Anyone with information regarding Thorns and his whereabouts are strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.