MISSING: Las Vegas police search for 70-year-old man last seen Wednesday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 70-year-old Robert Devereaux.

Devereaux was last seen on Wednesday, Oct. 22, at around 3:30 p.m. near the 3100 block of Tenaya Way.

He was last seen wearing a neon green construction-style hoodie, blue plaid pajama pants and black Puma shoes.

He's a Black man measuring at 5 feet 11 inches and weighing 200 pounds.

All hospitals are asked to check their registries for the missing person and to notify the police immediately. HIPAA permits disclosures if requested by law enforcement and is authorized.