LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man from St. Paul, Minnesota won a jackpot of $145,567 at The LINQ Hotel + Experience in Las Vegas, a hotel spokesperson announced.

Mitchell Stachowiak was playing Mega Jackpot Three Card Poker when he got lucky on Thursday.

He said he plans to use his winnings to pay off taxes.

Earlier this week, a man from Hawaii won a $275,000 progressive jackpot at Fremont hotel-casino in downtown Las Vegas.

