Two jackpots over $100K hit at Las Vegas casinos on Friday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A few lucky gamblers are starting the weekend off right after winning individual jackpots of more than $100,000 at two Las Vegas casinos.

One Las Vegas local hit $113,975 in winnings on Pai Gow progressive at the South Point Hotel, Casino & Spa, a spokesperson for the hotel-casino said.

The unidentified local was also awarded an additional $5,000 on the "dragon bonus."

Another gambler cashed out for $111,801 after hitting the jackpot on Blazing 7 Diamonds at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

Planet Hollywood Planet Hollywood shared a photo of the winning hand after a Caesars Rewards member won $111,000 playing Blazing 7 Diamonds on Friday.

The winner, a Caesars Rewards member, said she plans to use her winnings to pay bills and help her father with medical expenses.

