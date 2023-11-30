Minnesota visitor won nearly $300k with straight flush at Orleans Hotel and Casino

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A visitor from Minnesota won a jackpot at the Orleans Hotel and Casino this past weekend!

Sunday, the guest played Boyd Gaming's regional linked Pai Gow. According to officials, they earned the major progressive jackpot winning $292,072.

The player's winning hand was a 7-card straight flush. Officials say the player wagered the required $1 side bet to be eligible for the progressive jackpot.

According to a media release, Boyd Gaming offers the regionally linked Pai Gow Poker at other destinations city-wide, including Aliante, Cannery, Gold Coast, Sam’s Town and Suncoast.

Congratulations to the winner!

