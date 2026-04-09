LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Tensions in the Middle East are swinging back and forth, and the impacts are already being felt around the world and in Southern Nevada.

Following an agreement on a ceasefire yesterday, missile strikes from Israel into Lebanon today are causing uncertainty with the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most critical shipping lanes.

WATCH| Abel Garcia talks to an international relations professor about the Strait of Hormuz

Middle East tensions and missile strikes drive up gas prices and economic uncertainty in Southern Nevada

According to AAA, the current average for gas in Nevada is $5.05 a gallon. About a month ago, around the time this conflict began, the average was $4.18. That is nearly a dollar more in just weeks.

I went to the streets of Las Vegas, where residents tell me this conflict is hitting their wallets and peace of mind.

"I don't understand why he makes all these threats knowing he's not going to follow through with them, and then it just upsets people more, I think," Frank Cunningham said.

Cunningham said the uncertainty is gnawing at his nerves and his budget.

"I buy my gas at Costco because it's a little cheaper, but still — it’s a lot more, a dollar more than it was last month," Cunningham said.

"We don’t know if we’re coming or going," Cunningham said.

For father of two Corvallis Freeman, the rising costs cut even deeper.

"Gas prices, food prices… it’s at a point now where you’re making choices between life necessities," Freeman said.

"I work 24/7 as much as possible — and you still just barely get by," Freeman said.

International relations professor Yossi Mekelberg said one reason is clear: when the Strait of Hormuz shuts down, its ripple forces people to pay more for almost everything.

"The moment the Strait of Hormuz closes, you see it at the gas station. Prices go up, transportation costs rise, and everything, from food to manufacturing, becomes more expensive," Mekelberg said.

Mekelberg said it is not just wallets being impacted, but also the heartbeat of Las Vegas tourism.

"If flights become more expensive and scarce, fewer people will visit Las Vegas. Tourism is a luxury, when people struggle to afford basics like food and shelter, a Vegas trip won’t be a priority," Mekelberg said.

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