LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Mickye Sedler is celebrating her 100th birthday at MorningStar Senior Living at the Canyons, where Las Vegas Mayor Shelley Berkley honored her with a proclamation recognizing her century of life, love, and service.

With a treadmill in her apartment gym, 11 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and plans to go salsa or country dancing, Sedler is proof that 100 is just a number.

WATCH | Mickye Sedler's secrets to a long, joyful life on her 100th birthday

Mickye Sedler turns 100: Las Vegas centenarian shares her secrets to a long, joyful life

"I've had a wonderful life… and I don't worry about what was, or what will be. I live for today," Sedler said.

Born in Kansas City, Sedler raised four sons and shared 51 years of marriage with her husband, Lee. Today, she walks the halls of MorningStar Senior Living at the Canyons with a pep in her step, greeting friends and embracing every moment.

When asked about her secret to reaching the century mark, she didn't hesitate.

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"First place… I'm lucky to have good genes. But I wake up happy," Sedler said.

During a tour of her apartment, Sedler pointed to her treadmill as evidence that staying active remains a priority. But beyond her personal wellness, she also shared thoughts on healthcare in Southern Nevada.

"I have great doctors… but I've heard complaints. Many people go to California for surgeries… they have trouble getting appointments… and feel their doctors don't care," Sedler said.

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Sedler said pay is a big factor and that Las Vegas needs to do more to attract specialists and doctors from across the country.

Even with those challenges, Sedler's outlook on life remains rooted in gratitude and forward momentum.

"Life is ups and downs… celebrate the ups, get through the downs… there's always tomorrow if today's not so hot," Sedler said.

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As for her birthday weekend, she had no plans to slow down.

"I'm gonna be partying the whole weekend," Sedler said. "And we still have to go dancing — salsa or country!"

Her message to everyone is simple and powerful.

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"I don't worry about the mistakes I made in the past. We all make them. They're regrets, but they're history, so I don't think about those. I don't worry about what's gonna happen tomorrow. It may not happen. I live for today," Sedler said.

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