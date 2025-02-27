Metro Sergeant honored for helping Cybertruck explosion victims

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The New Year's Day Cybertruck explosionin front of the Trump Hotel sent fear across our valley and around the world.

In the midst of that chaos, one first responder went above and beyond the line of duty to help someone in need.

“Any sort of comfort we can give someone is important," said Metro Police Sergeant Jesse Brambilla.

That's exactly what Brambilla provided for four people that day.

The blast left them with burn marks and residue on their clothes.

“And the investigators had to collect that, all of that as evidence," said Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Foundation Executive Director Karen Marben.

Brambilla decided to help.

“He went to Dick’s Sporting Goods in the Fashion Show Mall and spent over $350 of his own money to purchase new clothing," said Marben.

A simple gesture, making a massive impact.

“As soon as I brought the clothing, you can just see the calm kick in," said Brambilla.

Several locals tell me they're proud to see one of our first responders making a difference.

“They show their human side, that they really care about people and I appreciate that," said Las Vegas local Nick Ortiz.

“That shows integrity and that’s what I really respect from officers," said 10-year Las Vegas resident Julio Vargas.

Metro Police and Resorts World honored this 17-year member of the department Wednesday.

They awarded Brambilla with flowers, a two-night stay at Resorts World, two tickets to any show they want to see at the resort & casino and a $500 food and beverage credit. All of this, for the selflessness he displayed that day.

“It’s been cool and I’m very grateful, very grateful for everything," said Brambilla.

He ended up helping two local men and an elderly couple from Poland.

After having to give their clothes to the police for evidence, each person had to wear, what Metro Police called a bunny suit, which is similar to a white hazmat suit.

However, since the hotel remained closed for most of the day after the explosion, this would force these people to have to walk around in public with the suit on.

“At least wearing sweatpants and sweatshirt, no one is going to notice you and that was a big thing for them just that comfort," said Brambilla.

“I appreciate the officer for doing that for them, so thank you," said Vargas.

Brambilla says showing care and compassion to people he encounters is a very important part of his job and he says it should also be a focus for every one of us too.

Metro Police did not release the identity of the four people as the investigation into this explosion is still ongoing.