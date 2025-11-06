UPDATE: 73-year-old missing woman has been found

UPDATE 4:21 p.m.: 73-year-old Nadine Runquist has been located.

Metro Police are asking for the public's help in locating a 73-year-old woman near the area of Pebble and Valley View Boulevard.

Nadine Runquist was last seen on Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025, at around 9:30 a.m. and may be in mental distress and in need of medical assistance.

She was last seen wearing blue jean shorts, a blue shirt and sandals.

She is 5 feet 6 inches, weighs 175 pounds, with green eyes and blonde hair.

Anyone with information regarding Nadine Runquist and her whereabouts is strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907.