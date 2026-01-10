Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
1  WX Alert
Local News

Actions

Metro Police is asking for the public's help locating missing man

Missing man Shawn Smith
LVMPD
Missing man Shawn Smith
Posted
and last updated

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Metro Police are asking for your help locating missing and endangered adult Shawn Smith.

Smith was last heard from on Jan. 1, 2026, in an unknown area of Las Vegas and is believed to be driving the vehicle provided in the image below.

Missing man car

It's possible that he is in under severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

Anyone with information regarding Shawn Smith and their whereabouts is asked to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Let's talk promo image

Let's Talk: Share your questions, concerns and story ideas with our team