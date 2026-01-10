Metro Police is asking for the public's help locating missing man

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Metro Police are asking for your help locating missing and endangered adult Shawn Smith.

Smith was last heard from on Jan. 1, 2026, in an unknown area of Las Vegas and is believed to be driving the vehicle provided in the image below.

LVMPD

It's possible that he is in under severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

Anyone with information regarding Shawn Smith and their whereabouts is asked to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.