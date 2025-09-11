LAS VEGAS — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced a major expansion of its drone program Thursday, deploying 75 drones across 13 skyports for near-instant response to calls for service.

Assistant Sheriff Dori Koren said the expanded program will focus primarily on violent incidents and supporting fire operations. The drones are piloted remotely by trained officers and civilian specialists under Federal Aviation Administration authorization.

WATCH: Assistant Sheriff Dori Koren shares more details about expansion on drone program

Metro Police expands drone program with 75 units across 13 skyports for crime fighting

The skyports feature automatic charging, continuous coverage and secure mission data downloads with strict privacy and civil rights safeguards in place.

"We're not waiting for the future of policing. We're building it here in Las Vegas and in doing so, I think we're going to set an expectation for law enforcement across the globe," Koren said.

The program is funded through public-private partnerships and community donations and is expected to be fully operational by the end of the year. It may eventually expand to multiple agencies.

