Metro detectives honored for dozens of arrests, citations related to illegal street takeovers

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — At Channel 13, we’re fighting for safer streets in our valley. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is doing the same with its RAID (Racing Apprehension and Intervention Detail) program.

On Tuesday morning, two detectives were honored by the LVMPD Foundation and Resorts World’s “Good Ticket” Program.

WATCH | We provide an update to a previous reckless driving story, plus senior reporter Mary Kielar talks with one of the detectives honored:

Update on viral reckless driving video; detectives recognized for work on street takeovers

Detectives Andrew Keller and Andrew Ginnetti were recognized for their work in the RAID program, specifically for a takedown effort between April 24 and April 27 across Clark County.

In that time frame, Metro said the two disrupted 16 street takeovers before people got hurt and property nearby got damaged. The operation overall resulted in 77 arrests, including 11 juveniles. They also issued 50 citations and towed 59 vehicles.

These detectives have it down to a science and use data to guide them and their approach to thwart street takeovers.

“You’ll have cars that’ll show up to an intersection. They’ll clog up all the ways of traffic going there, parking in the roadway," explained Keller. "People run out of their cars and line up around the outside of the intersection."

He said people involved are getting hurt and some are getting killed.

"We’ve had four people in the last six months that we have had dealings with that ultimately died in their cars," Keller said.

Keller said the people participating in this illegal activity are usually older teens or young adults. But no matter their age, he said Metro is out to get them off the streets before they hurt themselves and others.

“If you’re starting to show up to road takeovers, we’re going to find you, going to find out who you are, get you, take your car, [and] crush it.”

Detective Keller said road safety is top of mind, especially as we inch closer to the July 4 holiday weekend. He’s reminding everyone to have a plan and get a ride or book a rideshare option if they plan to drink.