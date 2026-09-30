Meadows Mall to require adult supervision for all youth guests on Oct. 1

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Meadows Mall is implementing a temporary curfew prompted by "recent social media activity indicating the potential for disruptive, unsupervised gatherings of youth," a spokesperson says.

Meadows Mall said the "parental guidance required" program will be in place on Thursday, Oct. 1.

Starting at 3 p.m. Thursday, anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult at least 21 or older.

Public safety officers will be stationed at mall entrances to check IDs and verify ages. Guests who cannot provide a valid ID proving they are at least 18 won't be allowed to stay at the shopping center, officials said.

Mall officials say one adult may accompany up to four youth and is expected to remain with them at all times.

"While only temporary, [parental guidance required] is not something we've entered lightly, and it is our hope to not need to implement this on a regular or full-time basis," a mall spokesperson stated.

Meadows Mall did not provide additional details about the social media posts it referenced or any specific threats of disruption.

The company previously cited social media rumors when it enacted a similar curfew in June.

In March of 2025, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police got involved after officials said an Instagram livestream called for teens to show up at the mall for a "takeover."