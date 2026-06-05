Meadows Mall enacts curfew after social media rumors, spokesperson says

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Heads up, teens and parents. If you have any plans at Meadows Mall on Sunday, we want to make sure you know about a policy change recently announced.

Meadows Mall will implement a youth curfew for all guests under 18 years of age on Sunday, June 7, beginning at 3 p.m.

That means anyone 17 years old or younger must be accompanied by a supervising adult who is at least 21 years old.

A spokesperson for the business said the curfew is in response to "recent social media activity indicating the potential for disruptive, unsupervised gatherings of youth."

"[This] was not something we’ve entered lightly, and it is our hope to not need to implement this on a regular or full-time basis," the statement read.

This isn't the first time similar social media rumors have swirled surrounding a "takeover" of Meadows Mall.

In March of 2025, one such rumor led to officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department increasing their presence at the property.

WATCH | We were outside the mall that evening to monitor the situation:

LVMPD says teen 'takeover' of Meadows Mall is under control

So, starting at 3 p.m., trained security officers will be checking IDs at all entrances if you look like you might be 17 or younger. If you can't show a valid ID proving you're 18+, you'll need to have an adult with you to enter and shop. One adult can supervise up to four children, according to a mall spokesperson.

