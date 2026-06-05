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Meadows Mall enacts curfew after social media rumors, spokesperson says

Meadows Mall enacts curfew after social media rumors, spokesperson says
KTNV
Meadows Mall enacts curfew after social media rumors, spokesperson says
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LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Heads up, teens and parents. If you have any plans at Meadows Mall on Sunday, we want to make sure you know about a policy change recently announced.

Meadows Mall will implement a youth curfew for all guests under 18 years of age on Sunday, June 7, beginning at 3 p.m.

That means anyone 17 years old or younger must be accompanied by a supervising adult who is at least 21 years old.

A spokesperson for the business said the curfew is in response to "recent social media activity indicating the potential for disruptive, unsupervised gatherings of youth."

"[This] was not something we’ve entered lightly, and it is our hope to not need to implement this on a regular or full-time basis," the statement read.

This isn't the first time similar social media rumors have swirled surrounding a "takeover" of Meadows Mall.

In March of 2025, one such rumor led to officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department increasing their presence at the property.

WATCH | We were outside the mall that evening to monitor the situation:

LVMPD says teen 'takeover' of Meadows Mall is under control

So, starting at 3 p.m., trained security officers will be checking IDs at all entrances if you look like you might be 17 or younger. If you can't show a valid ID proving you're 18+, you'll need to have an adult with you to enter and shop. One adult can supervise up to four children, according to a mall spokesperson.

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