LVMPD says juveniles planning 'takeover' of Meadows Mall is 'under control'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A group of juveniles gathering on the east side of Meadows Mall to plan a "takeover" of the property is under control, according the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

On Monday afternoon, Metro said a livestream on Instagram began to circulate encouraging other juveniles to show up at the mall for a "takeover."

Scene footage of police presence at Meadows Mall

[Scene Video] Police presence at Meadows Mall

Metro sources told Channel 13 this sparked the mall to check IDs and deny entry to minors unless they are accompanied by an adult aged 25 or older.

A Channel 13 crew is at the location to gather more information.

This is a developing story. Updates will be added as they are made available.