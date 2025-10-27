Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill launches re-election bid

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill is set to announce his bid for re-election Monday, seeking a second four-year term as the valley's top cop.

McMahill has held every rank in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, from patrol officer to undersheriff, over a career spanning more than 30 years.

He retired in 2020 but returned to run for sheriff in 2022, winning nearly 58% of the vote in the primary election against two other candidates, including a former Metro assistant sheriff.

McMahill is the eighth man to lead the department since it was created in 1973 out of a merger between the former Las Vegas Police Department and the Clark County Sheriff's Department.

McMahill is known for having placed an emphasis on officer wellness, creating a new bureau to offer help for cops, both active and retired, who are feeling the stress of the job.

He's also credited with expanding the department's use of technology, from drones to a fleet of donated Cybertrucks to license plate readers to assist in law enforcement.

During the 2025 Legislature, McMahill personally traveled to Carson City to advocate for a bill to allow police to use automated traffic enforcement cameras in areas where traditional enforcement failed to curb speeding or red-light running. The bill failed to pass the session, although McMahill is still pushing for the tech.

McMahill's law enforcement career began in high school when he was a police explorer at age 15 in his hometown of Denver, Colorado. He joined the U.S. Army and served as a military police officer before coming to Las Vegas, where he was hired as a patrol officer in 1990.

During his tenure, McMahill established the department's Office of Community Engagement, designed to build relationships between police and community activists, faith leaders, non-profits and others.

You can watch his re-election campaign event here beginning at 5:30 p.m.