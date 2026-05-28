HENDERSON (KTNV) — As graduation season wraps up across Clark County, dozens of students at one east valley high school have extra reasons to celebrate.

The principal of Mater Academy East says nearly 250 students graduated with about 4,600 college credits.

More than 50 of them will essentially start college as juniors after earning their associate degree through rigorous studies.

WATCH | Hear some of the emotions brewing on this momentous occasion:

Mater Academy East graduates celebrate milestones, carry family legacies across the finish lines

"These are students that often don't even recognize that they can go to college, so we're providing that early jumpstart for them," said Lead Principal Renee Fairless.

For 18-year-old Aneza Tecuanapa, who plans to study psychology at UNLV, the moment at Lee's Family Forum was bittersweet.

"My dad passed away earlier this year, so he didn't get to see me graduate, but I know he's looking over me, and he worked hard for me to get here," Tecuanapa said.

For Erin Garcia, the ceremony was a tribute to family sacrifice.

"Every opportunity that they've sacrificed has led up to me being here, and I'm completely grateful for what they've given me," he said.

Allison Leyva, who is headed to UNLV and hoping to go into law, is making history alongside her sister — becoming the first two members of their family to earn a college degree.

"It's a big deal for my family because we are the first two to go to college in our family and get that degree that our parents have always wanted for us," Leyva said.

When asked how proud she is of her graduates, the emotion was immediate for Fairless.

"Oh my god, you don't want to ask me that question, because I'll cry. These are my kids," she said.

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