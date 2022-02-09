'Mask fatigue' and 'mask anxiety' as Nevada mandates continue

To mask or not to mask—that is the question.

“Mask fatigue and, you know what, at the end of the day mask anxiety,” said Markie Henderson, the owner of Me Diet Café off of Sahara.

She says that masks have run their course.

“It’s really starting to impede on my everyday lifestyle,” said Henderson. “And just the necessities of eating, going in somewhere for shelter. It doesn’t make me feel good and I’m sure so many people feel the same way.”

And we did not have to go very far from her dining room to find someone who’s a bit jealous of our neighbors in California, a state dropping its mask mandate next Tuesday.

“Two and a half years? It’s time,” said Kenny Lamberson, a customer in the cafe. “Let us breathe. It’s time.”

Nevada’s mandate has not had any announced changes just yet.

Until then, Henderson is keeping her fingers crossed for some normalcy on the horizon and an end to the masking arguments.

“To stand up and stick up for what you really believe in is hard to do in this day and age,” she said. “Even if you don’t believe in the mask mandate or do, it’s hard because of controversy and arguing and who’s right and who’s wrong. You never know.”