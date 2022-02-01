Mask-wearing directive continues in Nevada amid latest COVID case surge

NEVADA (KTNV) — All Nevada counties are currently listed as high risk of COVID transmission, according to the Nevada Health Response.

The number of cases remains high across the state with the current omicron surge. Directive 045 remains in place to have everyone continuing to wear a mask in indoor settings, regardless of vaccination status.

COVID TRACKER: Nevada's Feb. 1, 2022, update

Officials say to be able to lessen mask restrictions, counties need to remain at low or moderate transmission for two weeks in a row, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Low transmission is defined as having less than 10 new cases per 100,000 persons in the past seven days and less than 5% of tests resulting in positive cases in the past seven days.

Moderate is between 10 and 49.99 new cases per 100,000 in the past seven days and between 5 and 7.99% of tests that results in positive cases in the past seven days.

The CDC recommends that everyone, including fully vaccinated individuals, wear a mask in public indoor settings in counties with substantial or high transmission.

In line with Emergency Directive 045, Nevada is automatically adopting the latest CDC guidance related to masks as a statewide requirement.

