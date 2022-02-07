Watch
Neighboring California to lift mask mandate as omicron cases fall; keeps school mask mandate

Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
FILE - Fans wear masks inside the arena before an NHL hockey game between the Los Angeles Kings and the Nashville Predators on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Los Angeles. California will end its indoor masking requirement next week as the latest surge eases with the more infectious omicron variant passing its peak, the state health office said Monday, Feb. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
Posted at 3:58 PM, Feb 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-07 18:58:43-05

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California's indoor masking requirement will end next week for vaccinated people but masks still are the rule for schoolchildren.

Gov. Gavin Newsom's administration brought back the masking mandate in mid-December as the omicron variant gained momentum, and last month extended it through Feb. 15. State health officials said Monday the mandate will end that day.

Local health officials can continue their own requirements, however.

The state also is lifting a requirement that people test negative before visiting hospitals and nursing homes, effective immediately.

Meantime, health officials say they are continuing to evaluate the masking requirement for schoolchildren.

