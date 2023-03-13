Married couple takes home over $100k in side-by-side jackpots at Rampart Casino

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A local husband and wife duo hit it big in Las Vegas over the weekend, scoring a six-figure payout from their combined jackpots.

The couple, who have chosen to remain anonymous, sat side-by-side at the High Limit Bar in Rampart Casino Saturday night when both of their Four Card Keno machines hit, according to a press release shared with Channel 13.

It is unclear who won the $87,240 jackpot and who won $13,048, but the couple received a combined total of $100,288 on Saturday night.

They were playing $1 hands at the time of their simultaneous wins.

More recent gaming wins:

