Mark Davis, other NFL owners could be called to testify in Jon Gruden case

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Several NFL owners, including Raiders owner Mark Davis, and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell could be called to testify in the case of former Raiders coach Jon Gruden.

Gruden's attorneys filed a new document this week that outlined some of the potential witnesses:



Roger Goodell, NFL Commissioner

Daniel Snyder, former owner of the Washington Commanders

Mark Davis, current owner of the Las Vegas Raiders

Jerry Jones, current owner of the Dallas Cowboys

Robert Kraft, current owner of the New England Patriots

DeMaurice Smith, former executive director of the NFL Players Association

Desiree Pere, CEO of Roc Nation

This case originally began after emails Gruden sent were allegedly leaked to the press during the NFL's investigation into the Washington Commanders over workplace harassment. A previous complaint stated the NFL gathered more than 650,000 emails as part of the investigation, including Gruden's, which were originally sent between 2011 and 2018 and included racist, misogynist, and homophobic comments.

The case has already made it up to the Nevada Supreme Court with the court ruling 5-2 that the "arbitration clause in the NFL Constitution is unconscionable and does not apply to Gruden as former employee." The NFL had been trying to go through the arbitration process because those proceedings would not have been public.

The case was then sent back to district court.

In December, I told you Clark County District Court Judge Joe Hardy denied two NFL motions to dismiss the case. The NFL has appealed that decision to the Nevada Supreme Court.

When looking at both the Supreme Court and Clark County District Court dockets, no future hearing dates have been set, as of Friday afternoon.