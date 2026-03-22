LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The televisions never turn off, the seats fill early and the reactions echo across the room.

March Madness in Las Vegas is more than just college basketball — it’s one of the busiest betting events of the year, second only to the Super Bowl. And at Durango Casino & Resort, the sportsbook transforms into a full-day watch party as fans track every possession with money on the line.

WATCH | March Madness betting brings packed crowds, high energy to Las Vegas sportsbooks

March Madness betting brings packed crowds, high energy to Las Vegas sportsbooks

“You get daylong action all day Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday,” said Brandon Kennedy, sportsbook director at Durango. “People take PTO days to come hang out."

The NCAA Tournament’s opening stretch features 48 games across four days, creating a constant stream of betting opportunities. From early morning tip-offs to late-night finishes, the energy rarely fades.

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“You get a lot of people screaming their heads off,” Kennedy said. “You have guys that are screaming for their first to 10 bets… or you have some crazy buzzer-beater… just everybody’s screaming all the time.”

That intensity draws both seasoned bettors and newcomers — many of whom settle in for marathon days inside the sportsbook.

“We’ve been here 14 hours each day,” bettor Rob Chandler said, describing his group’s setup of snacks, drinks and betting slips. “It’s nothing but sugar on this table… everything is essential for us having clear thinking around here.”

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For Chandler, the experience is as much about the atmosphere as the action.

“This is like an adult man cave with all the TVs of every game,” he said. “Everybody — every stranger you meet — ends up becoming a friend in this place.”

Others describe the appeal more simply.

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“Because you have all the games on all the time, TVs everywhere, people going nuts,” said Jacob Pollon. “It’s maybe the greatest three weeks of all time. It’s the greatest thing ever invented.”

And while the stakes can vary, the approach often doesn’t.

“Game to game, one game at a time,” Chandler said. “We’re going all the way down… just been keeping it real simple.”

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Even so, luck remains a constant.

“All of it,” Chandler said when asked how much of sports betting comes down to chance. “We can’t play the game… we just gotta be on the right side.”

At Durango, a property known for its local feel, that appeal is expanding beyond Las Vegas residents.

“I think it’s become so popular that tourists are coming here,” said bettor John Orlando. “The layout… they did everything perfectly here.”

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For many, the experience goes beyond wins and losses.

“Just going back and forth, making bets… it’s just fun,” Pollon said. “Just remember to keep it fun.”

As brackets begin to break and bets continue to pile up, one thing remains clear: in Las Vegas, March Madness isn’t just watched, it's experienced.