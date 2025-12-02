Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
1  WX Alert
Local News

Actions

Marble Manor Redevelopment project aims to bring 138 affordable housing units to Historic Westside

Marble Manor Redevelopment Project
Metcalf Builders
Marble Manor Redevelopment Project
Marble Manor Redevelopment Project
Posted
and last updated

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A $43 million affordable housing project is coming to the Historic Westside that will build 138 residential units and several community amenities.

The Marble Manor Redevelopment project marks the second Southern Nevada development involving contractors Metcalf Builders, according to a Tuesday announcement by the company. Their first valley housing project, the Lake Mead Affordable Housing Project, began earlier this year as part of a larger $53 million microbusiness park in the Historic Westside.

“Continuing our expansion into the Southern Nevada market with another transformational affordable housing development is something our entire team is proud of,” said Bryce Clutts, CEO and president of Metcalf Builders. “Safe and accessible housing is essential to community strength, and we’re honored to contribute to projects that will impact Las Vegas families for decades to come.”

Similar to the Lake Mead project, the redevelopment is led by Brinshore Development in partnership with the Southern Nevada Regional Housing Authority.

Metcalf officials said construction is expected to start in January 2026 and finish by fall of 2027.

RELATED | $183M in state housing funds intended to expand affordable communities throughout Nevada

$183M in state housing funds intended to expand affordable communities throughout Nevada

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Let's talk promo image

Let's Talk: Share your questions, concerns and story ideas with our team