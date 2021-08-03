Many soccer fans seen without masks at Allegiant Stadium

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It appears that many fans at the Gold Cup soccer match on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium did not wear masks while watching the game.

Approximately 65,000 fans attended the game and many of them could be seen maskless in photos and video on television and social media.

13 Actions News spoke to a couple of fans that confirmed that people had their masks off because they were eating and drinking during the game.

They said that staff of the stadium would remind people about the mask mandate in the walkways but once people arrived at their seats, they were more lenient.

We reached out to Allegiant Stadium but did not receive a response.

The Southern Nevada Health District sent us a statement and said they are encouraging everyone to wear a mask regardless of their vaccination status.

A new mask mandate went into effect for the state last Friday. The mandate requires everyone to wear masks in public indoor spaces.

