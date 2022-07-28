Man who started fight leading to Fremont Street shooting arrested Las Vegas police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A second man has been arrested in connection to a shooting that left one person dead and another injured-on Fremont Street in June.

On June 19, a shooting on Fremont Street left one dead and another injured. Following the fatal shooting, a 16-year-old was arrested for murder with a deadly weapon, attempted murder with a deadly weapon, and carrying a concealed weapon.

On Thursday, a second suspect, 21-year-old Fabian Carmona, was arrested and faces open murder, attempted murder, and conspiracy murder charges according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Las Vegas police say that Carmona started the fight that lead to the shooting.

Further details are pending and will be added to this article as they become available.