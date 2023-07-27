Man shot by Las Vegas police officer dies in hospital

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man is dead in Las Vegas after being shot by police last month.

Jeffrey Hair was hospitalized in critical condition after he was shot by a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officer on June 23.

On Thursday, a spokesperson for the Clark County coroner's office confirmed Hair had died.

Hair was armed with a gun, but did not fire the weapon during the incident, according to LVMPD statements.

Henderson police say officers received a 911 text from a woman at 12:08 a.m. who claimed she had been kidnapped and that Hair was going to kill her. Also inside the vehicle were two other male victims.

According to police, officers were attempting to forcibly stop the vehicle Hair was in after beginning to flee from responding units.

The chase then entered LVMPD's jurisdiction, ending near the 4400 block of East Charleston Boulevard, which is near Lamb Boulevard.

Jonathan Collingwood has been employed with LVMPD since 2006, and was assigned to the Homeland Security and Special Operations Bureau (SWAT) at the time of the shooting.

He fired one shot from his rifle after observing the suspect pointing a gun at victims, according to police statement.

After the shooting, LVMPD said Collingwood was placed on paid administrative leave pending investigation.

LVMPD officials reported this was the department's third officer-involved shooting in 2023.

A fourth shooting by a police officer happened a month later, when LVMPD responded to the scene of a man threatening a woman with a knife in Las Vegas last Friday, July 21.