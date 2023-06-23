LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A suspected kidnapper is in critical condition after being shot by Las Vegas police on Friday morning.

Investigators said this happened near the 4400 block of East Charleston Boulevard, which is near Lamb Boulevard.

The incident began in Boulder City. According to the Boulder City Police Department, dispatchers received a 911 text message from a woman at 12:21 stating she had been kidnapped by a man. Officers said they located the victim and the man in a vehicle in the area of US-95 and Black Hills Drive. Police said that led to a pursuit, which the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department took over once the vehicle left Boulder City's jurisdiction.

Suspected kidnapper in critical condition after being shot by Las Vegas police

According to Capt. Joshua Martinez, Las Vegas dispatchers received a call from the Boulder City police department about a kidnapping suspect in a vehicle. Las Vegas police located the vehicle near East Owens Avenue and North Hollywood Boulevard around 2 a.m.

Martinez said officers were able to "forcibly stop" the vehicle, which had the suspect as well as three other people inside. He said the suspect did have a firearm and was shot by a police officer.

The suspect was given medical care on the scene before being taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Martinez said the three people in the vehicle are safe and it's unclear if any of them were the kidnapping victim.

No further details were released.

This investigation also led to some road closures. The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada is advising motorists to avoid the area and hasn't laid out a timeline on when they could reopen.

#FASTALERT 4:55 AM, Jun 23 2023

Police activity on EB Charleston Blvd At Lamb Blvd

All lanes are blocked; use other routes. — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) June 23, 2023

This marks the third officer-involved shooting in LVMPD's jurisdiction in 2023.