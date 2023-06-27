Officer who shot suspected kidnapper identified

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metro Police have identified the officer involved in a shooting Friday morning that began with a kidnapping out of Boulder City.

Jonathan Collingwood, 40, is the officer who police said shot the suspect after the suspect was pointing a gun at one of the three other individuals in the car.

The suspect is in the hospital and was last listed in critical condition. Police said the other three individuals in the car were safe. They also say two of them were taken to the hospital and their conditions are listed as "unknown."

In a press release, LVMPD stated that Collingwood has been with the department since 2006. He is assigned to the Homeland Security and Special Operations Bureau (SWAT).

According to KTNV archives, Collingwood was also involved in a deadly shooting in December 2015, when police said a woman engaged SWAT in a standoff at an apartment complex near Nellis Air Force Base. While attempting negotiations with the woman, police said she made suicidal threats and threats against the officers. They also said she raised a shotgun at officers and Collingwood was identified as one of two officers who opened fire. The woman died from her injuries.

Collingwood was also identified in a 2018 officer involved shooting where a man was shot after he reportedly stabbed two random women near Spring Mountain Road and Rainbow Boulevard.

After Friday's shooting, LVMPD said Collingwood is on paid administrative leave while the department reviews this incident.