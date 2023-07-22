Las Vegas police investigate officer-involved shooting near Lake Mead, Rancho

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A police shooting is under investigation in the north Las Vegas Valley on Friday night.

Channel 13 received the first reports of the shooting in the 2100 block of Valley Drive just after 10 p.m.

Officers are on scene in the area of Lake Mead Boulevard and Rancho Drive, near the former site of the Texas Station casino.

In an initial statement to media, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department did not share details about what led up to the shooting or any injuries.

Members of the public were advised to avoid the area.

This is a developing story.