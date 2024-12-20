Man killed in South Point casino shooting was facing charges in California

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We're learning more about what led up to a man being fatally shot by a Las Vegas police officer at the South Point Hotel, Casino & Spa earlier this month.

The incident on Sunday, Dec. 8 ended with the fatal shooting of 26-year-old Cesar Reyes II.

We've now learned Reyes had been arrested on suspicion of possessing child sex abuse material two days before he was killed.

Reyes' family had contacted security at South Point and asked for a welfare check after finding a suicide note at his home in California, police said previously.

Hotel security knocked on Reyes' door and when they heard a firearm being racked, they contacted the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

According to Asst. Sheriff Dori Koren, patrol officers received no response, so SWAT and crisis negotiators were called in. After hours of attempted negotiations with no response, SWAT officers used explosives to breach the door.

When the door broke, Koren said Reyes "charged" at officers with a shotgun and ignored multiple commands to drop the weapon. Officer Zachary Adam then fired a single shot at Reyes, killing him.

Investigators later determined there was no ammunition in the shotgun, Koren noted.

California records revealed details of Reyes' arrest in Indio, Calif. — about 24 miles southeast of Palm Springs — two days before the shooting.

Jail records show Reyes was booked into the John Benoit Detention Center on Dec. 6. The same day, he was placed on leave by the Riverside County Department of Probation, where he worked as a probation officer.

Reyes was out on a $30,000 bond at the time of the South Point shooting.