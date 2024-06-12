Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Developing: Man dies in shooting outside busy Henderson shopping center

Henderson shooting
KTNV
Henderson shooting
Henderson shooting
Henderson shooting
Henderson shooting
Henderson shooting
Henderson shooting
Posted at 2:45 PM, Jun 12, 2024

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Police in Henderson are investigating a fatal shooting in the parking lot of a busy strip mall on Wednesday.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene in the 500 block of Marks Street shortly after police were called at 1:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man on the ground with a gunshot wound. Police say medical personnel tried to treat him, but he died at the scene.

At this time, no other injuries have been reported. As of 2:45 p.m., investigators were still on scene.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH