Police: Fatal shooting in Henderson Walmart parking lot was likely done in self-defense

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Investigators in Henderson believe a fatal shooting in a Walmart parking lot on Wednesday was possibly done in self-defense.

Police released updated information Thursday about the incident in the 500 block of Marks Street.

In an updated statement, Henderson police said a 38-year-old man was shot when he "approached a vehicle with a firearm in his hand in a confrontational manner."

A man inside the vehicle "discharged his firearm at the 38-year-old, striking him," police said.

Officers add that the 38-year-old man, who was pronounced dead on scene, fired multiple shots from his weapon after he'd been struck.

There were no other injuries reported related to the parking lot confrontation. Police say the surviving man, who was not publicly identified, remained on scene and is cooperating with their investigation.

"Detectives are investigating this homicide as possibly being self-defense and no arrests were made," HPD officials stated. "As this is an open and ongoing investigation, no further details will be provided at this time."

Police noted the fatal shooting marks the city's fifth homicide investigation in 2024.