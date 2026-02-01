Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Man hospitalized after crash in northeast valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man was hospitalised after being hit by a car in the northeast valley Saturday night.

At around 8:33 p.m., police say that a man was crossing North Nellis Boulevard westbound in a marked crosswalk against a red signal.

The crash happened when the pedestrian crossed into the path of a Dodge Ram 1500 traveling northbound.

Medical crews responded to the scene and transported the man to UMC Trauma Center and was admitted with life-threatening injuries.

The driver remained at the scene of the crash and cooperated with the investigation. There were no signs of impairment.

The crash remains under investigation.

