Man found dead in street in southeast valley, homicide investigation underway

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man was found dead in a residential street early Sunday morning, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.

Around 1:33 a.m., police received a report of a man lying in the street in the 600 block of Clement Court. Officers arrived and found a man suffering from apparent injuries.

Medical crews pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The LVMPD Homicide Section responded. This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555 or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.