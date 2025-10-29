Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Man found dead after mobile trailer, car fire in Henderson

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man was found dead after a mobile trailer and car fire in Henderson on Tuesday afternoon.

Fire crews responded to reports of a fire at around 1:30 p.m. at the 1800 block of Ward Drive and found a mobile trailer and a car engulfed in flames. A man was later found dead at the scene, the City of Henderson says.

Because of the death, both the Henderson Police Department and the Henderson Fire Department will be investigating the incident.

For now, there is no indication of suspicious circumstances, according to the City of Henderson.

