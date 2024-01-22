Man dies after setting multiple fires in Golden Valley

GOLDEN VALLEY (KTNV) — A man is dead after setting multiple fires in Golden Valley and then walking into a carport that he set on fire.

According to the Mohave County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened on Friday at 7:03 p.m. Dispatch received calls that a fire had been set in the 3800 block of North Avra Road.

When deputies arrived, they saw a home and several vehicles were on fire and a man was walking around the property. Several witnesses told deputies that the man had started several small fires, which led to most of the property going up in flames.

When firefighters arrived, the man "displayed a weapon" and firefighters left the scene for their safety. SWAT and detectives were called to the scene and they asked the man to show them his hands. Instead, deputies said the man refused, walked into a carport, and set the carport on fire. He was later found dead.

The man's identity is being withheld until he can be identified by the Mohave County Medical Examiner's Office.

No further details have been released, as of Monday morning.