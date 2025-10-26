Man dies after crash following shooting in North Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man dies after a crash following a shooting on early Sunday morning.

North Las Vegas Police were dispatched at around 2:34 a.m. to the intersection of Cheyenne Avenue and North 5th Street after a call about a single-vehicle crash resulting from a shooting.

When police arrived, they found a man suffering from critical injuries. Medical crews arrived and attempted life-saving measures, but the man would succumb to his injuries.

NLVPD Major Collision Investigation Unit, detectives and CSI are investigating the incident.

Anyone who may have information about this incident is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department by phone at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers of Nevada by phone at 702-385-5555, or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.

