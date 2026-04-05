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Man dead after shooting in North Las Vegas, suspect still at large

North Las Vegas police - NLVPD file photo 3.png
KTNV
File photo of a North Las Vegas police car.
North Las Vegas police - NLVPD file photo 3.png
Posted

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man is dead after a shooting in the 2600 block of Donna Street Saturday night, according to the North Las Vegas Police Department.

Police say they were dispatched after reports of a shooting around 10:24 p.m. They found a man suffering from critical injuries and he was declared dead at the scene.

The suspect fled before police could arrive.

NLVPD and CSI are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information related to this homicide is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, they can contact Crime Stoppers of Nevada at 702-385-5555, or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.

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