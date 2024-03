LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man has been arrested and taken to jail after swinging a machete in a dirt lot.

Las Vegas police said the incident happened at 4:07 p.m. at Charleston Boulevard and Arville Street.

Investigators said officers responded to the scene and created a perimeter around the man.

As officers approached him, the man dropped the knife but refused to move away from it.

Eventually, police said the man was taken into custody.

No one was hurt during the incident.