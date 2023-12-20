Man arrested after officer-involved shooting in Dolan Springs

DOLAN SPRINGS (KTNV) — A man has been arrested following an officer-involved shooting in Dolan Springs.

According to the Mohave County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened on Wednesday around 9 a.m.

Detectives were conducting follow-up investigations near 1st Street and North Mineral Road whenever they spotted 27-year-old Edward Angelo.

Sheriff's officials state Angelo is known to their agency, had several felony warrants, and were wanted for questioning in their investigation. Detectives said they attempted to make contact with Angelo while he was driving an ATV. However, they state he took off.

According to a press release, after a brief pursuit, the ATV "became disabled", and Angelo started firing a weapon at detectives who returned fire. That's when Angelo then started running away from the scene on foot.

A short time later, he was detained and arrested without further incident, according to the sheriff's office.

The detectives have been placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure for officer-involved shooting incidents. The Kingman Police Department is handling the investigation.

No further details have been released, as of Wednesday afternoon.