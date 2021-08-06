Major events, large gatherings draw concerns among Nevada leaders

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As Raider Nation gears up for the first pre-season home game of the season, Governor Steve Sisolak is working with stadium operators to enforce the state mandate requiring all fans to wear masks while indoors, regardless of vaccination status.

On Wednesday the governor provided an update to the state’s efforts on vaccinating Nevadans. He also addressed concerns of large gatherings, as Las Vegas has several major events planned including the first Raiders home game played in front of fans.

“Just when that football kicks off I get excited,” said Joe Sinthisith, Raiders fan shopping at the Raiders store at Allegiant Stadium. “I got all this black and silver.”

The first sporting event inside the Death Star at full capacity was the Gold Cup last weekend. Team USA defeated Mexico in front of a packed house. Finding a fan wearing a mask was like a Where’s Waldo image.

“Everyone who walked in through the turnstile had masks on, then 10 minutes into the match, the masks came off,” said Gov. Sisolak.

Large indoor crowds with no masks are a concern among health officials and state leaders, as the coronavirus Delta variant swarms through Clark County. Even outdoor events, like Las Vegas’ upcoming Life is Beautiful concert sparking skepticism.

“Once we have the vaccination, we should be good to go and keep others safe, but you know, I guess that’s not the case anymore,” said Josh Jaglarski, a Las Vegas resident.

The Southern Nevada Health District reports the Delta variant accounts for more than 61% of COVID-19 case numbers. Doctors say Delta has a higher transmission rate, but in so-called breakthrough cases, vaccinated individuals who test positive, experience lessened symptoms and lower hospitalizations rates.

The numbers right now are giving confidence to some vaccinated sports fans to enjoy the games.

“Yeah, we feel safe,” said Sinthisith. “At the same time, there’s always that one percent, right? You’re taking that chance yourself. So honestly, why stop from living your life?”

The Raiders' first pre-season home game kicks off on Aug. 14.