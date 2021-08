LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak will hold a press conference today at 2 p.m. to provide an update on COVID-19 status in Nevada.

The state of Nevada reported 993 new cases yesterday, 24 new deaths and a test positivity rate of 15.5%.

13 Action News will livestream the press conference. Check back then.

