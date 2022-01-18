Magician alters plans for tigers in Las Vegas show proposal

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Magician Jay Owenhouse is altering an application with Clark County to exclude animals from a proposed magic show featuring tigers.

Commissioners on Wednesday were scheduled to consider the proposal, which called for the tigers to be housed in a temperature-controlled sanctuary near Paradise Road and Convention Center Drive.

But on Tuesday, Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom wrote there will be no tiger show in a certain district in the county.

And according to a county spokesperson, the applicant said they will be withdrawing their request to have tigers as part of their application.

Previously, Owenhouse proposed a magic show featuring three tigers near the Las Vegas Strip but it drew criticism from animal rescuers and activists.

"It just cheapens the Strip, to put up a plastic tent with a sideshow. That's how it's perceived. What are we doing?" said animal welfare advocate Linda Faso in July 2020.

Owenhouse said in the past that families could learn from his planned sanctuary and that tigers are the top of the food chain and designed to be predators but that doesn't mean that they can't have a great relationship with people.

Currently, the application, minus the tigers, is expected to be heard during a County Commissioner’s zoning meeting on Feb. 2.

A statement from PETA Foundation Director of Captive Animal Law Enforcement Rachel Mathews was also released on Tuesday:

"After PETA, CompassionWorks International, and a groundswell of local residents roared that tigers aren’t magic-show props, this beleaguered exhibitor realized that his application to exploit big cats was doomed. Today’s news that big cats won’t be confined to metal cages in the Nevada desert is helping 2022 begin on a high note."