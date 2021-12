LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County Zoning Committee has pushed back a discussion about a tiger magic show near the Strip.

The magic show came under strong opposition at a previous Winchester planning meeting and the county says its meeting on the show is currently scheduled for Jan. 19, 2022.

Traveling magician Jay Owenhouse will lead the show and says the act educates people about the plight of tigers and poaching.