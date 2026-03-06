LVMPD partners with Red Rock Harley-Davidson for free motorcycle safety ride day Saturday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Metro police are working to reduce dangerous motorcycle crashes after eight of the valley's 24 traffic deaths this year involved motorcyclists, many without proper licenses.

Las Vegas Metro Police are teaming up with Red Rock Harley-Davidson this Saturday for a free, hands-on ride day aimed at helping new riders learn the basics of motorcycle safety.

You can catch the event on March 7 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 2260 South Rainbow Boulevard.

The partnership comes as the department responds to a troubling trend on valley roads.

"As temperatures rise, so does the number of motorcycles on our roads, every year we respond to crashes of drivers who lack licenses or proper training," LVMPD's Lieutenant Cody Fulwiler shared.

