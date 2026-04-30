LVMPD: New details in crash that injured Las Vegas Review-Journal employee

UPDATE

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) has shared new information regarding a collision that injured Sam Morris, the Review-Journal's director of photography.

In an arrest report provided by LVMPD, dispatch was initially contacted around 7:30 a.m. regarding a crash on St. Louis Avenue and Fremont Street.

Upon their arrival, patrol officers found a "large amount of blood on the bicyclist's head," but noted that he was still conscious. The bicyclist was identified as Sam Morris, and was found to have sustained "significant head trauma" in the form of a non-life-threatening brain bleed.

Through video surveillance, Metro's follow-up investigation revealed that Morris had thrown a plastic water bottle at the car, then "caught up to the vehicle as it slowed, struck the rear left area, and fell." According to police, the cars behind Morris stopped to provide him aid.

Video from a residence later showed a red Hyundai lacking a window tint with a CarMax advertisement. Police initiated surveillance to find it, and later located a car matching that description with a broken left taillight.

Eric McDaniels identified himself as the driver of the Hyundai, and confirmed being involved in "an incident with a bicyclist," LVMPD said. McDaniels shared with police that he was dropping off his child at school when he drove around Morris, "causing [Morris] to become upset and display his middle finger." McDaniels also said that when Morris hit his car with the plastic water bottle, "he believed [Morris] lost control and crashed," stating that he had "got his karma."

After the incident, McDaniels admitted that he did not report the event to police, and left the scene after. McDaniels was arrested, and his charges include:



Duty to stop at scene of accident (felony)

Operating unregistered vehicle

Owner - proof of insurance required

Display fictitious, canceled, revoked, suspended, or altered vehicle registration, license plate, or cert. of title

Operator - proof of insurance required

ORIGINAL STORY

Channel 13 has learned about a crash that injured an employee at the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Court records indicate that charges against 37-year-old Eric McDaniels were filed on Apr. 29 after a collision that involved Sam Morris, the Review-Journal's director of photography.

K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal

The incident happened in the 3200 block of East St. Louis Avenue, where Morris was riding his bicycle. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shared that a hit-and-run occurred when Morris was struck and the driver fled the scene.

McDaniels was later arrested and booked into the Clark County Department of Corrections in connection to the collision.

McDaniels made his initial court appearance Thursday and is charged with the following:



Duty to stop at the scene of an accident involving death or personal injury (felony)

Operating expired unregistered vehicle (misdemeanor)

Owner failure to provide proof of insurance (misdemeanor)

According to court records, McDaniels is being held without bail and is due back in court on May 5.