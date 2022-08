(KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said that a journalist found a firearm at Lake Mead on Wednesday.

Police said this firearm was in close proximity to where one of the bodies was found.

Police said that when a citizen finds an unattended firearm, an officer responds and recovers the weapon.

Although it is not uncommon for firearms to be found at the lake, it is too early to determine whether it is connected to the current investigation.